Total Pain Care team of the week: Newton County Cheer

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Newton County Cheer team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Newton County Cheer team.

The Lady Cougars won the UCA National Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Florida. They took second place at the competition last year, but this time they were crowned number one.

Congratulations to Newton County Cheer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

