Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic achievement

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two outstanding seniors from Lamar found out about an amazing achievement they had made.

Spence Hanegan and Brady Lagendyk both found out February 14, they had officially been selected as National Merit Finalists. Both knew that they made the semifinalists list back in October, but to be selected as a finalist, you must be in the top percent of everyone who takes the PSAT that year.

WTOK would like to congratulate these two students for their accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023

Latest News

Crawfish season
Crawfish season is in full swing
Newton County Elementary dedicates a special week to a classmate who lost her life
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic...
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic achievement
Mia Le's memory lives on in the hearts of her classmates and the staff at Newton County...
Newton County Elementary dedicates a special week to a classmate who lost her life