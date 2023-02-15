Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic achievement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two outstanding seniors from Lamar found out about an amazing achievement they had made.

Spence Hanegan and Brady Lagendyk both found out February 14, they had officially been selected as National Merit Finalists. Both knew that they made the semifinalists list back in October, but to be selected as a finalist, you must be in the top percent of everyone who takes the PSAT that year.

WTOK would like to congratulate these two students for their accomplishments.

