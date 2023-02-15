Wildcats swim through Ocean Springs to move on to round 2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats hosted Ocean Springs to kickoff the playoffs for MHSAA basketball.

Meridian got off to a very strong start as they got a double digit lead going into the half. The defense was a big part of that as Ocean Springs could barely past half court and it created a lot of transitional offense.

The Wildcats would beat Ocean Springs 74-64 and move on to the second round. MHS will play Biloxi on Friday. The Lady Wildcats will also be playing Biloxi at 6:00 PM, while the boys play at 7:30 PM.

