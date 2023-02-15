ZUZU African Acrobats show canceled

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Arts & Letters performance of ZUZU African Acrobats Thursday at Meridian Community College is canceled due to potential inclement weather.

The event will be rescheduled for next season. Online tickets will be automatically refunded. If tickets were purchased in the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore, you may get a refund there.

