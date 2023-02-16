6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Choctaw Central and Newton County both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic...
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic achievement

Latest News

The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing