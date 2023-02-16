Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County woman was charged with the murder of her fiancé just a few hours after Valentine’s Day while two children were asleep.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a stabbing that occurred in Audubon Circle.

Once on the scene, several officers met with a woman at the front door who seemed “very upset” and asked them to “save her fiancé,” who was found with a stab wound in his chest.

Rankin County officers, along with Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service, attempted to treat the male victim. However, he would succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, was placed under arrest for murder given the circumstances and transported to the Rankin County Jail, where she was charged and booked for the murder and obstruction of justice.

During her initial appearance in the Rankin County Court, Shaw was denied bond.

The two small children who were asleep at the home when the incident took place were taken by the Child Protection Services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
An unusual set of circumstances is bringing a Southeast student into a new family.
Teacher hopes to adopt student

Latest News

The Max hosts its Mini Maestros event in Meridian.
The Max hosts its Mini Maestros event
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Marice Keon Boler
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge
The governor's proposals include $65 million in Neshoba County for widening of Highway 19 from...
Reeves announces massive infrastructure proposal, including Neshoba, Lauderdale counties