Breakfast Fundraiser Nets over $200,000 for area Boy Scouts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 15th Annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast was held Thursday morning.

A packed house was on hand at the Kahlmus Center on the MSU Meridian campus for the biggest fundraiser of the year benefiting the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts. Ken Kercheval has been Scout Executive in this area for 15 years and says this event has raised millions of dollars, including over two-hundred thousand this year.

“It’s just exciting about the possibilities of the things that we can do for our youth when you pack a room like this by people who care,” said Kercheval. “I truly believe that this is one of the events that you just don’t miss during the year. There’s just things in our community that you don’t miss and this has become one of them.”

Colonel Patrick Houlahan was the keynote speaker at the breakfast. He’s a former graduate from Top Gun and Top Gun instructor and started his career at NAS Meridian.

