Breakfast Fundraiser Nets over $200,000 for area Boy Scouts

CHOCTAW AREA EAGLE CLUB BREAKFAST
CHOCTAW AREA EAGLE CLUB BREAKFAST(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 15th Annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast was held Thursday morning.

A packed house was on hand at the Kahlmus Center on the MSU Meridian campus for the biggest fundraiser of the year benefiting the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts. Ken Kercheval has been Scout Executive in this area for 15 years and says this event has raised millions of dollars, including over two-hundred thousand this year.

“It’s just exciting about the possibilities of the things that we can do for our youth when you pack a room like this by people who care,” said Kercheval. “I truly believe that this is one of the events that you just don’t miss during the year. There’s just things in our community that you don’t miss and this has become one of them.”

Colonel Patrick Houlahan was the keynote speaker at the breakfast. He’s a former graduate from Top Gun and Top Gun instructor and started his career at NAS Meridian.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Vehicle crashes into home on Hall Rd. in Lauderdale County
We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
An unusual set of circumstances is bringing a Southeast student into a new family.
Teacher hopes to adopt student

Latest News

An unusual set of circumstances is bringing a Southeast student into a new family.
Teacher hopes to adopt student
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Vehicle crashes into home on Hall Rd. in Lauderdale County