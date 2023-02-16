City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharges
LAUREN O HARPER1997636 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
LAPRENTIS C NAYLOR19942015 MOSBY RD APT H8 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ALAZAYA JONES2000107 71ST PL APT 116 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
IZHAUN M BELL2001200 23RD ST APT B168 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SAMUEL E BREWER20022015 MOSBY RD APT K6 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:17 PM on February 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

