FIRST ALERT: Severe risk continues through 8PM

Our area remains under a Weather Alert Day until roughly 8PM. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7PM for our MS counties and until 8PM for our AL counties. The risk for severe storms is diminishing, but the threat is not zero. A cold front is currently crossing our region, and isolated severe storms will be possible until the front moves east of us. So, make sure to continue having ways of getting alerts.

Once the front crosses, rounds of moderate to heavy rain will continue. Many areas have already picked a range of 1-2″ since Midnight, and another inch (locally more) is possible. So, continue to have ways of getting flood alerts through early Friday morning. The rain tapers off before daybreak on Friday, and a chilly & breezy day will dominate. Clouds will be stubborn to leave early Friday, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon.

Saturday morning, the skies will be clear and colder air will continue to settle in. So, expect sub-freezing temps to start your weekend (upper 20s). However, the winds will shift back out of the south by Saturday afternoon...leading to a warm up! Highs will only reach the upper 50s for Saturday, but Sunday will bring back seasonable highs into the mid-upper 60s.

Next week, 70s (and possible 80s) return. There will also be more opportunities for showers, so stay tuned for updates.

