First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today the entire viewing area is under a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather. Remain weather aware by 11 am and limit travel on the roadways as much as possible. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front system. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as showers and storms will continue over the area until late tonight into early Friday morning. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11, because there is a potential for flash flooding, tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The flash flood potential is a lower end threat, but remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. Wind gust are up to 30 mph through the day, so bring in or tie down any outdoor furniture. Bring in your outdoor plants and pets, you do not want to leave them outside on this stormy day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.