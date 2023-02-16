Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two NFL football players and two other men have been indicted in connection to an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery - substantial bodily harm.

Both Kamara’s and Lammons’ preliminary hearings are set for March 1. The other two men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also have their hearings set for the same day.

A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Darnell Greene, the alleged victim, is seeking more than $10 million in damages from Kamara. All four men are currently out on bail.

