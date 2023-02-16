Services for Margaret Ann Peacock of Conehatta will be held 11 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union with burial in the Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am- 11 am Saturday at the funeral home.

Survivors:

Daughter: Tammitha Buck and husband Ted of Madison

1 Granddaughter: Leslie Shirley and husband Jacob of Lorena

1 Grandson: Kyle Hawkins of Madison

3 Great Grandchildren: Rhett Shirley, Novalee Shirley and Trent Wedgeworth

Special Friend: Carl Myers of Conehatta

2 Brothers: Larry Strickland and Lance Strickland

Ms. Peacock was preceded in death by husband, Angelo Peacock; one son, Bill Worley, one granddaughter, Katee Wedgeworth and one brother, Garnett Stames.

Pallbearers: Kyle Hawkins, Jacob Shirley, Ted Buck, Shawn Hawkins and Philip Wedgeworth

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

