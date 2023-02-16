The Max hosts its Mini Maestros event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the weather, The Max hosted its Mini Maetros event Thursday morning.

Kids under five years old were able to come to the museum for story time, snacks, and arts and crafts.

Kasey Mosley, the Youth Educator at the museum and parents love the free event because it gives the children a chance to learn but also be social with other kids their age.

“Educational is at the heart of what the MAX does. So even something like this, that’s a toddler program and it is crafts, singing, story time and that kind of thing, but it is educating them to know what it is to be a Mississippian because we tie everything that we do back to what we do here at the MAX and what we celebrate, the arts and culture of our state. So even while a little one is decorating a Mardi Gras mask they are learning about culture in the South and how they are a part of that,” said Mosley.

“I think it has been pretty fun. I like that we can just let them do their own thing and watch from a far and just let them be kids without having to be over them the whole time,” said Ryanne Cannon, a parent.

Mini Maestros is for kids age five and under.

These free events are open to the public and are every first and third Thursday of the month.

