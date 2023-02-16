Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man was arrested in connection to an incident Thursday morning in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an install report of a woman ran over on Smith Bonner Road allegedly by her boyfriend with a Dodge pickup truck. The suspect also allegedly forced entry into a nearby camper trailer and assaulted the adult male occupant before fleeing the scene.

A Jones County School District school bus, operating on its regular bus route, with children on board, reportedly drove up on the incident scene, and school personnel alerted authorities to the injured woman.

According to JCSD, 41-year-old Joseph Lott was later located and arrested by deputies at a residence on Camp Road in southwestern Jones County. He is charged with one count of domestic aggravated assault and one count of home invasion.

The woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be serious injuries.

South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders also responded to the incident.

Lott, who recently was released from prison and is on parole, is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Investigator Denny Graham is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

