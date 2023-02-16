Mrs. Molly Hayes

Molly Hayes
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
Union: Trenton, Tennessee- Graveside Services for Mrs. Molly Hayes will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Trenton, TN. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Dorothy Barbara (Molly) Hayes was born January 11, 1924, in Trinidad in the southernmost part of the Caribbean. There, she met her future husband, George T. Hayes, who was stationed on the U.S. Army Base in Trinidad during WWII. Molly was a telephone operator on the base. Mother and dad fell in love there and he flew her to Miami in 1946 and carried her back to the family farm in Trenton, Tennessee. They were married soon after in Corinth, Mississippi and began their life together. Molly became a citizen soon after. Mother and dad moved to Decatur, MS in 1995, where their son and his family lived. Molly loved her Lord and was very active in her church, Clark-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur.

Molly is survived by her son George and daughter-in-law Lynn, daughter Barbara Ellison, three grandchildren-Hunter T. Hayes (Sara), Joy Hayes Ables (Brooks), and Sara F. Woods, seven great-grandchildren- Raymond Woods (Brooke), William Woods, Hunter T. Hayes, Jr., James Davis Hayes, Baby Hayes due in May, Georgia Claire Ables and David Hayes, and two great great-grandchildren, Aria Rose and Cambrie Mae Woods.

Molly is preceded in death by her husband George, her mother Sara Dean and Thomas Dean.

Thanks to the staff and aids of J.G. Alexander Nursing Home for making mother’s life comfortable and to Quality Hospice for taking care of mom since December 2019. Thanks to Milling Funeral Home for their professional services.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

