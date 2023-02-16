Reeves announces massive infrastructure proposal, including Neshoba, Lauderdale counties

Northern Commission District

• Tippah County- $150,086,966 for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS 4 at Ripley

• Tippah County- $45,000,000 for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass

• Lafayette County- $150,000,000 for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6

• DeSoto County- $124,794,895 for widening of I-55 from Church Road to MS 302

• Total Funding Requested (Northern Commission District): $469,881,861



Central Commission District

• Neshoba County - $65,000,000 for widening of SR 19 from MS 492 to Tucker

• Lauderdale County - $10,000,000 for widening of US 80, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell

• Warren County - $10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange

• Yazoo County - $49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City

• Leflore County - $20,250,000 for the pavement of US 82, .24 miles West of SR 7 (Itta Bena) to .34 miles West of US 49E

• Madison County - $65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt

• Rankin County - $55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at

471)

• Total Funding Requested (Central Commission District): $274,969,865



Southern Commission District

• Harrison County- $43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road

• Covington County- $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins

• Jackson County- $60,000,000 for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive

• Lincoln County- $30,000,000 for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184

• Walthall County- $6,000,000 for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek

• Franklin County- $25,000,000 for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie

• Forrest County- $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1

• Forrest County- $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2

• Total Funding Requested (Southern Commission District): $360,444,474



Proposed Funding for Existing Projects

• Union County- $17,585,773 for widening, grading, bridging, and paving of SR 15 from the Pontotoc County Line to Kings Creek south of New Albany

• Washington County- $35,860,000 for paving US 82 Greenville Bypass from MS River Bridge to SR 1

• Pike County- $7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements

• Hancock/Harrison Counties- $24,000,000 for widening of I-10 from Diamondhead to Wolf River

The proposed $85,245,773 for these existing projects will free up funds, providing MDOT with further flexibility to fund additional infrastructure projects.

Total ALL DISTRICTS (Not Funded): $1,105,296,201



Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Proposed Funds: $100,000,000

Total Requested: $1,290,541,974



Governor Reeves also announced almost $57 million in new funding toward developing project-ready sites across the state. Site development grant funding was made available through the Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.



Site Development Projects Selected by Governor Reeves

• EagleOne - Forrest and Lamar Counties: $9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road

• Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex - Warren County: $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation

• Martintown North - Union County: $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence

• RailHub South - Alcorn County: $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage

• Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park - Marshall County: $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity

• Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park - Lafayette County: $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading

• Jackson County Aviation Technology Park - Jackson County: $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service

• Coldwater Site - Tate County: $100,000 for due diligence

• Madison County Megasite - Madison County: $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance

• Pearl River County Industrial Park - Pearl River County: $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading

• George County Industrial Park: $215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater

• Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $250,000 for clearing, excavating, and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park

• Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site

• Harrison County Development Commission: $150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site

• Hinds County Economic Development Authority: $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center

• Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex

• Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County: $250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park

• Pike County Economic Development District: $250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park

• Rankin First Economic Development Authority: $250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

• Claiborne County Port Commission: $17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port • Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $34,000 for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport

• City of Fulton: $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site

• Greene County: $50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park

• Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: $50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park

• Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

• Yalobusha County Economic Development District: $16,190 to complete environmental due diligence at Gardiner Industrial Park



Port Improvements ($9,803,700):

• Port of Aberdeen: $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house

• Port Bienville: $2 million to build a new warehouse

• Yellow Creek Port: $1 million to construct a dry storage and equipment building

• Amory Port North: $2 million to build a berth wall to improve loading and unloading

• Port of Pascagoula River Harbor: $4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging



ARC Funding ($9,317,880): Martintown North, RailHub South, and the Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park have been approved by Governor Reeves for ARC funding totaling $9,317,880 and are invited to submit full applications to ARC for ARC Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker Funding.