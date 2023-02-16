Reeves announces massive infrastructure proposal, including Neshoba, Lauderdale counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced his plan to enhance economic development and growth in Mississippi. It includes proposed infrastructure investments throughout the state, along with site development efforts to entice more high-paying jobs from businesses that may locate in the state.
The proposals include $65 million in Neshoba County for widening of Highway 19 from MS Highway 492 to Tucker and $10 million in Lauderdale County for widening of US Highway 80, Jimmie Rodgers Parkway to Russell.
The plans represent about $1.3 billion in transportation capacity project funding. These projects are ready to begin construction when funding is secured. Included in the $1.3 billion is an additional investment of $100 million into the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, for which all 300 municipalities and 82 counties across Mississippi are eligible.
The plan also includes $57 million in grants to develop project-ready sites across Mississippi. These sites are critical to attracting large businesses to the state. Once finished, these sites will allow companies to relocate to Mississippi immediately. These site-development grants have been approved and will begin work immediately.
|Reeves’ Proposed Transportation Infrastructure Projects
|Northern Commission District
• Tippah County- $150,086,966 for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS 4 at Ripley
• Tippah County- $45,000,000 for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass
• Lafayette County- $150,000,000 for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6
• DeSoto County- $124,794,895 for widening of I-55 from Church Road to MS 302
• Total Funding Requested (Northern Commission District): $469,881,861
Central Commission District
• Neshoba County - $65,000,000 for widening of SR 19 from MS 492 to Tucker
• Lauderdale County - $10,000,000 for widening of US 80, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell
• Warren County - $10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange
• Yazoo County - $49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City
• Leflore County - $20,250,000 for the pavement of US 82, .24 miles West of SR 7 (Itta Bena) to .34 miles West of US 49E
• Madison County - $65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt
• Rankin County - $55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at
471)
• Total Funding Requested (Central Commission District): $274,969,865
Southern Commission District
• Harrison County- $43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road
• Covington County- $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins
• Jackson County- $60,000,000 for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive
• Lincoln County- $30,000,000 for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184
• Walthall County- $6,000,000 for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek
• Franklin County- $25,000,000 for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie
• Forrest County- $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1
• Forrest County- $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2
• Total Funding Requested (Southern Commission District): $360,444,474
Proposed Funding for Existing Projects
• Union County- $17,585,773 for widening, grading, bridging, and paving of SR 15 from the Pontotoc County Line to Kings Creek south of New Albany
• Washington County- $35,860,000 for paving US 82 Greenville Bypass from MS River Bridge to SR 1
• Pike County- $7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements
• Hancock/Harrison Counties- $24,000,000 for widening of I-10 from Diamondhead to Wolf River
The proposed $85,245,773 for these existing projects will free up funds, providing MDOT with further flexibility to fund additional infrastructure projects.
Total ALL DISTRICTS (Not Funded): $1,105,296,201
Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Proposed Funds: $100,000,000
Total Requested: $1,290,541,974
Governor Reeves also announced almost $57 million in new funding toward developing project-ready sites across the state. Site development grant funding was made available through the Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.
Site Development Projects Selected by Governor Reeves
• EagleOne - Forrest and Lamar Counties: $9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road
• Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex - Warren County: $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation
• Martintown North - Union County: $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence
• RailHub South - Alcorn County: $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage
• Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park - Marshall County: $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity
• Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park - Lafayette County: $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading
• Jackson County Aviation Technology Park - Jackson County: $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service
• Coldwater Site - Tate County: $100,000 for due diligence
• Madison County Megasite - Madison County: $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance
• Pearl River County Industrial Park - Pearl River County: $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading
• George County Industrial Park: $215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater
• Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $250,000 for clearing, excavating, and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park
• Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site
• Harrison County Development Commission: $150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site
• Hinds County Economic Development Authority: $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center
• Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex
• Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County: $250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park
• Pike County Economic Development District: $250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park
• Rankin First Economic Development Authority: $250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park
• Claiborne County Port Commission: $17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port • Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $34,000 for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport
• City of Fulton: $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site
• Greene County: $50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park
• Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: $50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park
• Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park
• Yalobusha County Economic Development District: $16,190 to complete environmental due diligence at Gardiner Industrial Park
Port Improvements ($9,803,700):
• Port of Aberdeen: $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house
• Port Bienville: $2 million to build a new warehouse
• Yellow Creek Port: $1 million to construct a dry storage and equipment building
• Amory Port North: $2 million to build a berth wall to improve loading and unloading
• Port of Pascagoula River Harbor: $4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging
ARC Funding ($9,317,880): Martintown North, RailHub South, and the Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park have been approved by Governor Reeves for ARC funding totaling $9,317,880 and are invited to submit full applications to ARC for ARC Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker Funding.
Below is a map showing where the proposed investments would be:
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.