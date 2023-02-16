Teacher hopes to adopt student

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2023 was promising to be a very busy year for Kenny And Pamela Watson.

Kenny was having a successful career as a teacher at Southeast Lauderdale, and Pamela had received her master’s degree to become a neonatal Nurse Practitioner.

Plus, they already had three little children.

None of them imagined what January would bring.

“Leann is one of my students. She was kind of in a unique situation where her mom had recently passed.” said teacher, Kenny Watson.

On January 8th, 16-year-old Leann Christians mother, her primary caregiver, passed away. Leann became what is classified as an “Unaccompanied Youth” within the school system. And that was a problem. When the next school year comes around, Leann would no longer be able to go to school at Southeast Lauderdale, where she had attended since kindergarten.

“Leann came to me on the 19th of January and asked me if I could sign this paperwork. You know that basically when I signed this, it says that I’m, you know, I’m the one taking responsibility for you. So, you know, I really don’t need to sign this and not be responsible for you.”

So, they spoke with the school guidance counselor. They spoke with Leann’s sister that she was living with in Quitman. By that evening, everyone was in agreement.

“I called my wife and I said, hey, we’ve got a student who’s coming to stay with us today. And she said “OK, well, for how long?” I said for as long as it takes.” said Watson.

I asked Leann out of all the teachers, why did she decide to ask this teacher?

“For me it was like I know that he’s a good person. And I have a lot of trust in that.” said Leann.

The Watson family want to be able to give Leann the best future possible. They also want to make sure they’re doing everything the right way.

“We went and talked to an attorney, and he advised us that adoption was the best way to do that. I thought Leann was a great kid, since the first time i met her, and when I found out she was in a situation where she just needed some things, you know, I mean, of course I’m not going to turn down that opportunity to make sure that one of the brightest kids I know gets the things that she needs, you know, going forward.” said Watson

Unfortunately, the adoption process is expensive. The initial retainer for the attorney to handle the adoption is $5000.

“A friend of mine, Mark, he started a GoFundMe for us and that’s one of the ways that we have been trying to, trying to get the money together for the retainer, for the lawyer.”

One thing that’s very important to Leann is making sure everyone knows how supportive her extended family has been with the adoption process.

Leann said “So far, they’ve been very supportive. About the whole thing. You know, we still talk almost every day. So, they’ve been there.”

Leann did say that she feels very relieved being with the Watsons and becoming part of their family.

If you would like to support the Watson family in their efforts to adopt Leann, you can find the info by visiting the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.