Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Vehicle crashes into home on Hall Rd. in Lauderdale County
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 15, 2023

Latest News

Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus
FILE - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if...
Parts of Trump special grand jury report in Georgia to be released
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!