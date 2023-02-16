The University of West Alabama’s first black student returns

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - One of the most influential and historical figures at the University of West Alabama returned to campus Wednesday night to share her experience and legacy at the university.

Liza James Howard was the first black student in the fall of 1966 at then--Livingston State College. Howard graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. She went on to have a long teaching career at Livingston Junior High School.

Howard spoke to the community during an intimate conversation about how her time at UWA was lonely but she was prepared for the obstacles she would face as a woman of color. She said nothing stopped her from achieving her goals.

“There was a group of people who were just whack ugly. You know they would say ugly things like chocolate coated which wouldn’t matter to me because I like chocolate. Blacker than. Do stuff like that. And then you had the group which was the larger group that just ignored me like I was a nonperson. But you know what I felt better for some reason with the ones who said something even if it was ugly because they acknowledged that I was a person. And then you had those who would come up to me and say nice things. They would speak to me,” said Howard.

“I would like to say that she was a trailblazer. She opened the door for many, many people that look like us and other women to be able to attend the university of West Alabama today and so we stand on the shoulders of Mrs. Liza,” said UWA’s Chief Diversity Officer, BJ Kimbrough.

Howard said she didn’t realize the impact she would have on other students of color that came after her but she eventually realized God’s plan. Howard said she’s glad to see the positive changes over the years at UWA.

UWA said In 2004, Howard was inducted into UWA’s Society of the Golden Key, the highest award given to a graduate or faculty member. One of the UWA national alumni association chapters carries her name, as does that chapter’s scholarship award that’s open to all incoming freshmen from the West Alabama region. The university also dedicated the Liza James Howard Courtyard on the east side of the math and science building in 2011 in her honor.

UWA also mentioned that following her retirement from teaching, Howard worked as Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services. She also served on the Sumter County Head Start Policy Board, the York City Council, and the Sumter County Industrial Development Board.

