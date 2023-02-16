Vehicle crashes into home on Hall Rd. in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One vehicle crashed into a home on Hall Rd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, deputies were still working the scene early Thursday morning. Initial reports were one adult and two children were in the vehicle, with injuries suspected.

LCSO, Vimville Fire Department, and Metro Ambulance reported to the scene.

News 11 will update as we have more information.

