Vehicle crashes into home on Hall Rd. in Lauderdale County

Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County(AP)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One vehicle crashed into a home on Hall Rd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, deputies were still working the scene early Thursday morning. Initial reports were one adult and two children were in the vehicle, with injuries suspected.

LCSO, Vimville Fire Department, and Metro Ambulance reported to the scene.

News 11 will update as we have more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023

Latest News

The University of West Alabama’s first black student returns
Liza James Howard was the first black student in the fall of 1966 at then--Livingston State...
The University of West Alabama’s first black student returns
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
Leann hopes to graduate from Southeast Lauderdale where she has gone since kindergarten.
Teacher hopes to adopt a student