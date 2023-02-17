4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting
MSU staff and students are working to figure out how to return to normalcy after a shooting on...
Michigan State University staff consider returning after campus shooting