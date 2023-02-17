6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Six people are dead in Tate County after a series of shootings on Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The first incident happened outside a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road. A man was also injured, but appeared to have been hit by an object.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, not far from the suspect’s home.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but is expected to be charged soon.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement on social media, asking for prayers:

Action News 5 has crews on the way to the scene to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Marice Keon Boler
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge

Latest News

Frontline Responders: Kevin Richardson
Frontline Responders: Kevin Richardson
The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road.
Driver dies from injuries in Wednesday night crash
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 17, 2023
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi