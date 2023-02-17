All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Thad Ransier

Lamar's three sport student athlete, Thad Ransier, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
By Sydney Wicker
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 32nd All Scholastic Sports team starts with Thad Ransier, Lamar’s total package guy.

“We’re better at Lamar, because of people like Thad,” said head football coach, Jacob Land.

Ransier is an All MAIS football player, a track star, basketball player, theater kid, a Christian, a brother but most importantly he’s a friend.

“I think one of the things that I love about him that has really impressed me is his character,” said Bethany Davis, Thad’s physics teacher. “And I’ve seen this in and out of the classroom, he Is always willing to stand up for the kid who’s getting picked on, and he’s also able to influence his peers to be kinder, more compassionate as well.”

He’s kind hearted and a top student in the classroom, but in everything he does he is a natural competitor.

Land said, “Thad was one of those players where he was our best football player when it came, especially to the defensive line offensive line area where he really pushed a lot of our. Young lineman and forced them to get better because they had to go up against someone like that

“Just to know that those guys on the team had enough respect for me, that they would let me, lead them, that meant a whole lot,” said Ransier, on being named a team captain. “And to help some of them develop also, was awesome.”

From being a captain on the football team, to a Quiz-Bowl runner up, and even landing a role in the spring musical House of Rock, Thad has done it all at Lamar.

“Thad’s the total package,” said coach Land. “You know, when we have kids come in, we have families come in. We always take them to Thad because that is a tremendous athlete. He’s a thespian. I think he’s on the quiz bowl and so he’s really well-rounded at that. But then at the same time, he’s very strong. In his faith.”

He just never stops. Next, Thad will head to Birmingham to continue his athletic and academic career. Although He was debating on going to a big ivy league school like Harvard or Cornell Thad will be taking his next steps to Samford. A journey he’s looking forward to but he is sad to close his chapter at Lamar.

“I don’t want to be a high school hero, but it’s going to be hard to leave some of these people,” said Ransier.

All Scholastic Sports team will continue through May 4th.

