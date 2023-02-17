Cold air moves in as the rain showers move out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Luckily, showers and storms have moved completely to the east of us this morning. We do wake up to wet streets over the area as rainfall totals totaled up to over 4 inches of rainfall area wide. Use caution on the roadways this morning, and watch for possible small tree limbs in the road. Winds do remain highs as wind speeds and wind gust reach up to 20 mph through the day. Keep your outdoor furniture tied down or brought inside. Temperatures will be fairly cool with highs in the upper 40s later this afternoon. Overnight lows are falling below freezing tonight, so get ready to crank on the heat and get your jackets ready for the weekend. There is no more rain to worry about for the weekend. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday and an even better weekend.

