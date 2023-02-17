Divorce Report February 10-16, 2023
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Divorce Report February 10-16, 2023
|ALESIA B ALEXANDER v. MAURICE J KING
|Bruce Cordero Etheridge v. Brittany Shauntaye Pace Harris
|JASHEMIA SHANTANA CHERRY DUBOSE v. SANDUAN ARTEZ DUBOSE
|Krystal Kenyetta Powe v. Eric Powe
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JASMINE SUMMER SHELTON and ROBERT SHANE SHELTON
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Abigail Faith LeBlanc and John Dalton Wesley LeBlanc
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of VIVIAN DIANE OLIVER and ARTIS B. OLIVER
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.