Driver dies from injuries in Wednesday night crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The driver of a car that crashed into a home in Lauderdale County Wednesday night has died of his injuries. He was identified as Damian Devon Barfield, 28, of Meridian.

The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the investigation of the crash continues.

A baby was also taken to Jackson for treatment after the wreck but there’s no update available on the child’s condition. Two other children who were passengers were treated and released from a Meridian hospital.

