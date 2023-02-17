Driver dies from injuries in Wednesday night crash

The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road.
The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road.(mgn)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The driver of a car that crashed into a home in Lauderdale County Wednesday night has died of his injuries. He was identified as Damian Devon Barfield, 28, of Meridian.

The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the investigation of the crash continues.

A baby was also taken to Jackson for treatment after the wreck but there’s no update available on the child’s condition. Two other children who were passengers were treated and released from a Meridian hospital.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Marice Keon Boler
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge

Latest News

Frontline Responders: Kevin Richardson
Frontline Responders: Kevin Richardson
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
The five officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty.
5 ex-officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death plead not guilty
No rain for the weekend
Cold air moves in as the rain showers move out