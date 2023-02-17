Governor proposes new infrastructure investments and site development efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your drive through the state could include passing more MDOT construction. That’s if the legislature plays ball on the Governor’s latest proposal.

Road projects and site development for the next industry that chooses Mississippi to call home are on Governor Tate Reeves’ wish list.

A look at the map that was alongside Reeves at his Friday press conference revealed many of the MDOT projects the Governor wants to see funded are near what he calls shovel-ready sites.

“It’s by design,” he said. “We have to be strategic. $1.3 billion is a lot of money. But we don’t have unlimited resources. And so we are strategic in the capacity projects that we think will help grow, the economy will help incentivize existing businesses to invest more and create more jobs.”

That $1.3 billion isn’t available yet. It’s what the Governor is asking legislature to allocate to projects throughout the state.

“All of these projects are nearing the end of the pre-construction phase,” Reeves explained. “Once MDOT receives money to fund these projects, they can be moved toward the final stages of construction. If they are not funded, they will simply sit idly by.”

He says it’s also the right time because of inflation.

“Every day we wait, these projects become more expensive,” added Reeves.

MDOT’s Executive Director Brad White released the following statement about the proposal.

“There is no better use for the one-time money our state currently has than investing in a core function of government - our state’s public infrastructure. I applaud Gov. Tate Reeves and the Legislature for their vigorous support and focus on Mississippi’s transportation system,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Should the Legislature provide MDOT supplemental dollars again, we will be better equipped to enhance our transportation system on a statewide level from the standpoints of safety, mobility and economic development for both the immediate future and generations to come.”

Mississippi Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King also weighed in.

“Our top priorities at MDOT are safety, efficiency and economic development. This initiative hits all three,” said Tom King, Chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Increasing capacity and safety with projects that are nearest shovel-ready is efficient use of one-time funds. This investment will in-turn help encourage economic development and expansion across the state. I look forward to continuing this conversation with our state leaders in the days and weeks to come.”

Lawmakers have already given the green light to funding for the development of project ready sites. The Governor pinpointed where $57 million in funds will go for shovel ready spots. Site development grant funding was made available through the Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Governor says he’s making this proposal for infrastructure money now because of the upcoming deadlines on money bills at the Capitol.

A map showing the investments can be found here.

Governor Reeves’ Proposed Transportation Infrastructure Projects

Northern Commission District

Tippah County- $150,086,966 for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS 4 at Ripley 4

Tippah County- $45,000,000 for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass

Lafayette County- $150,000,000 for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6

DeSoto County- $124,794,895 for widening of I-55 from Church Road to MS 302

Total Funding Requested (Northern Commission District): $469,881,861

Central Commission District

Neshoba County- $65,000,000 for widening of SR 19 from MS 492 to Tucker

Warren County- $10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange

Yazoo County- $49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City

Leflore County- $20,250,000 for the pavement of US 82, .24 miles West of SR 7 (Itta Bena) to .34 miles West of US 49E

Madison County- $65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt

Lauderdale County- $10,000,000 for widening of US 80, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell

Rankin County- $55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at 471)

Total Funding Requested (Central Commission District): $274,969,865

Southern Commission District

Harrison County- $43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road

Covington County- $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins

Jackson County- $60,000,000 for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive

Lincoln County- $30,000,000 for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184

Walthall County- $6,000,000 for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek

Franklin County- $25,000,000 for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie

Forrest County- $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1

Forrest County- $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2

Total Funding Requested (Southern Commission District): $360,444,474

Proposed Funding for Existing Projects

Union County- $17,585,773 for widening, grading, bridging, and paving of SR 15 from the Pontotoc County Line to Kings Creek south of New Albany

Washington County- $35,860,000 for paving US 82 Greenville Bypass from MS River Bridge to SR 1

Pike County- $7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements

Hancock/Harrison Counties- $24,000,000 for widening of I-10 from Diamondhead to Wolf River The proposed $85,245,773 for these existing projects will free up funds, providing MDOT with further flexibility to fund additional infrastructure projects.

Total ALL DISTRICTS (Not Funded): $1,105,296,201

Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Proposed Funds: $100,000,000

Total Requested: $1,290,541,974

Site Development Projects Selected by Governor Reeves

EagleOne - Forrest and Lamar Counties: $9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road

Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex - Warren County: $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation

Martintown North - Union County: $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence

RailHub South - Alcorn County: $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage

Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park - Marshall County: $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity

Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park - Lafayette County: $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading

Jackson County Aviation Technology Park - Jackson County: $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service

Coldwater Site - Tate County: $100,000 for due diligence

Madison County Megasite - Madison County: $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance

Pearl River County Industrial Park - Pearl River County: $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading

George County Industrial Park: $215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater

Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $250,000 for clearing, excavating, and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park

Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site

Harrison County Development Commission: $150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site

Hinds County Economic Development Authority: $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center

Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex

Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County: $250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park

Pike County Economic Development District: $250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park

Rankin First Economic Development Authority: $250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

Claiborne County Port Commission: $17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port

Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $34,000 for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport

City of Fulton: $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site

Greene County: $50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park

Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: $50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park

Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

Yalobusha County Economic Development District: $16,190 to complete environmental due diligence at Gardiner Industrial Park

Port Improvements ($9,803,700):

Port of Aberdeen: $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house

Port Bienville: $2 million to build a new warehouse

Yellow Creek Port: $1 million to construct a dry storage and equipment building

Amory Port North: $2 million to build a berth wall to improve loading and unloading

Port of Pascagoula River Harbor: $4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging

ARC Funding ($9,317,880): Martintown North, RailHub South, and the Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park have been approved by Governor Reeves for ARC funding totaling $9,317,880 and are invited to submit full applications to ARC for ARC Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker Funding.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.