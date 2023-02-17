Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A current Jackson State football player is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a tweet, Kaseem Vauls’ dad, William, said that his son had stomach pains Tuesday night and went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, according to William, an emergency procedure for Vauls went well, but his son is still “heavily sedated.”

The tweet further states that Vauls is “progressing.”

It is unknown what caused the stomach pains that led to the cardiac arrest at this time.

Vauls is a defensive lineman entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M before the start of the 2022 season.

