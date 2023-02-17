Funeral services celebrating the life of John Wesley “WAG” Wagner will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Wayne Hemmingway officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

John Wesley “WAG” Wagner 73 of Meridian, MS passed away Febuary 15th, 2023 at Oschner-Rush Hospital. “WAG” was born January 21st, 1950 to Joe and Jimmie Wagner of Newton County. After graduating from Newton County High School he worked 50+ years on the pipeline traveling all around the United States with his wife of 37 years, Charlotte. During this time they traveled through numerous states and enjoyed their time together making lifelong friends along the way. During that time, he made many friends that loved him like family and have shared fond memories of time spent together.

Wag, in his younger years, loved riding motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson’s, fishing, canoeing and spending time with his family and friends. After retirement he enjoyed fishing in his pond, yard work and racing his mini race cars with his friend Gary. During spring and summer months you could find him doing yard work or planting his garden he was proud of.

Anyone who knew Wag knew that he was an exceptional man with a big heart, a loving husband, father and friend to us all.

Wag was proceeded in death by his parents Joe and Jimmie Goss Wagner, two brothers Sidney Wagner, Eddie Wagner and one sister Lela Baucum.

He is survived by his loving wife Charlotte, son Brent (Carla) Fortenberry of Meridian, MS. Brother Ricky Wagner (Jennifer) of Collinsville, MS; sister Ann Therrien of Newton; Special neices Stacy Winstead (Wade) and Terri Harrison (Barry) all of Little Rock, MS; and host of other neices, nephews, cousins and family members.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Coghlan, Tommy Coghlan, Mickey Davis, Larry Hollingsworth, Jimmy Harvey, and Todd Tuberville

The family would like to give special thanks the nursing staff, team of doctors especially Dr. Chris Swift, Dr. Johnston and Dr. Parker at Ochsner-Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. for their exceptional care and support they provided him and his family during his extensive hospital stays these last several months. His home health nursing staff and speech therapist Larrian at Deaconess Homecare of Meridian, MS.

No graveside service will be held at this time. The family request in lieu of floral stand arrangements you may send potted plants or make donations in memory of John W. Wagner to Anderson Regional Cancer Center Patient Benevolence Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive guests from 10:30 until 11:15 on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.