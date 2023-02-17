Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 17, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Marice Keon Boler
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge

Latest News

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2023
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 16, 2023