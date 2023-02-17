M-Braves announce coaching staff for 2023 season

Kanekoa Texeira will lead the team, joining the Braves from High-A Rome
Kanekoa Texeira will lead the M-Braves in 2023
Kanekoa Texeira will lead the M-Braves in 2023(Mississippi Braves)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will be led by Kanekoa Texeira in 2023, the team announced Friday.

Texeira, who managed the Rome Braves the last two seasons, becomes the 11th manager in M-Braves history. A native of Hawaii, Texeira had a 130-114 record in two season at High-A, including a 74-54 record in 2022, tied for the second-most wins in team history.

Texeira was born in Maui, played college ball at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA, and was drafted in the 22nd round of the 2006 draft by the Chicago White Sox. He made his Major League debut in 2010 with the Seattle Mariners, and played ten years, with 49 career Major League appearances, and 297 career minor league appearances.

Joining Texeira are pitching coach Bo Henning, returning from last season, hitting coach Danny Santiesteben, who comes from the Rome Braves, and coach Jefferson Romero. Greg Harrel will serve as the athletic trainer, for his first year with the club, and Joe Powell will be the team’s strength coach.

The M-Braves open their season on April 7, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Marice Keon Boler
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge

Latest News

The 32nd All Scholastic Sports team starts with Thad Ransier, Lamar’s total package guy.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Thad Ransier
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest
Lamar's three sport student athlete, Thad Ransier, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Thad Ransier
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81