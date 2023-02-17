M-Braves announce coaching staff for 2023 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will be led by Kanekoa Texeira in 2023, the team announced Friday.

Texeira, who managed the Rome Braves the last two seasons, becomes the 11th manager in M-Braves history. A native of Hawaii, Texeira had a 130-114 record in two season at High-A, including a 74-54 record in 2022, tied for the second-most wins in team history.

Texeira was born in Maui, played college ball at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA, and was drafted in the 22nd round of the 2006 draft by the Chicago White Sox. He made his Major League debut in 2010 with the Seattle Mariners, and played ten years, with 49 career Major League appearances, and 297 career minor league appearances.

Joining Texeira are pitching coach Bo Henning, returning from last season, hitting coach Danny Santiesteben, who comes from the Rome Braves, and coach Jefferson Romero. Greg Harrel will serve as the athletic trainer, for his first year with the club, and Joe Powell will be the team’s strength coach.

The M-Braves open their season on April 7, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park.

