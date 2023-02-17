MHP ramping up holiday enforcement for Mardi Gras weekend

-(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is ramping up its holiday enforcement for Mardi Gras this weekend.

More troopers will be on major roadways such as U.S. 98, U.S. 49, and Interstate 59.

MHP Public Information Officer Taylor Shows said to expect more troopers out looking for violations since the Pine Belt is so close to the Louisiana state line.

“(We’re going to) slow that traffic down, make sure people aren’t driving impaired, get those reckless motorists off the roadway, definitely get those impaired drivers off,” Shows said. “Make sure you’ve got your seat belt on because we’re going to be out and we’re going to be looking for any traffic violation you can think of because we’re going to be out there, and we’re going to be looking for it, and we’re going to be full force.” said Shows.

The special enforcement period runs through Wednesday, Feb. 23.

