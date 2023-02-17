UNION: Services for Mr. DQ Huddleston will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Edwards and Bro. Andrew Black will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

DQ Huddleston born December 18, 1927, passed away February 16, 2023, at the age of 95 surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He was a faithful Christian and was a Deacon at Hopewell Baptist Church.

DQ was an excellent businessman as a telephone contractor and cattleman but most importantly he was a faithful and loyal husband and the best dad and papaw. He was loved and respected by his daughters and grandsons and all those who knew him.

His dry sense of humor was even more so in his later years. Always sweet and funny and thankful for the care his family gave him. One of his favorite sayings was “Plow a straight row” - which he did. He will be forever loved and missed.

He leaves behind his daughters, Donna Smith (Mike), Wynne Alexander; son-in-law, Danny Lynch; Grandsons, Keith Joyner (Brandy), Ryan Smith, Josh Smith (Jessie), Jake Alexander (Flavia), Nick Alexander (Traci); eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way, three great-great grandchildren; his sister, Bonnie Ivey Nobles; brother, Bobby Huddleston (Amelia), and several step grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Faye Estes Huddleston; his daughter, Barbra Huddleston Lynch; his parents, one brother and two sisters.

Pallbearers: Keith Joyner, Ryan Smith, Josh Smith, Jake Alexander, Nick Alexander and Zach Joyner

Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Joyner and Jude Alexander

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.