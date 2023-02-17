Funeral services for Mrs. Aline Pharr McCary will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, February 20, 2023 at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Doug McCary officiating. Service music will be provided by Ryan McCary and Jay Crane. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Aline Pharr McCary, beloved wife of James A McCary, went home to be with the Lord at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at her son David’s home in Meridian, MS surrounded by her husband, her two sons, Doug and David (and their wives) and their family. She was 87.

Mrs. McCary was born January 3, 1936, in Air Mount, MS, the daughter of David John Lee and Myrtle Lou Hill Pharr. She graduated, from West Phoenix High School in Phoenix, Arizona and nursing school from Meridian Junior College in Meridian, MS. She met her husband James McCary in 1955 and they were married on November 11, 1955 in Suqualena, MS. She said he was the love of her life and she was happiest when she was with him.

Mrs. McCary grew up in a family that valued hard work and fearing God. Her parents raised her with a strong emphasis on serving others that laid the foundation for who she was. She was raised in a very large family and what she learned in her home, she practiced for herself—reverence for God, concern for others above self, and an enduring spirit constantly displayed with a smile.

She surrendered her life to Jesus in 1967 and never wavered from her surrender to Him as her King! He was her purpose, her hope, and her comforter. She loved reading and studying the Bible and always found comfort in her faith in Jesus. Her happiness and fulfillment did not depend on her circumstances. She was a beautiful, servant-hearted woman, who always was excited to show hospitality to others. “She was always looking for ways to serve others and never seemed to rest until all those around her were cared for first.

Mrs. McCary suffered a fall in late January which caused a brain bleed and ultimately led to her home going. Even after her injuries from the fall, Mrs. McCary always seemed to have a smile and a kind word. She was always thinking of others first.

Mrs. McCary is survived by her husband James; her son Doug and his wife, Lori, and David and his wife, Kawana; 11 grandchildren; six great - grandchildren; and her older sister, Maxine Castle, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Aline is preceded in death by her parents John and Myrtle Pharr; her infant son, James Allen McCary; as well as ten of her siblings.

Pallbearers will be Andrew McCary, Keith McCary, Gary Riley, Greg Riley, Randy Sharman, and George Warner.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The McCary Family will receive guest from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the funeral home and from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM prior to funeral rites at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.