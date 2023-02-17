Newton County Elementary awarded a “Choose Kindness” grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary believes in emphasizing kindness at their school and reaching every child in this way. This focus was noticed nationally.

Newton County Elementary was awarded a “Choose Kindness” grant for the 2022-23 school year. It’s one of only 39 schools in the nation to receive this grant. One significant part of being selected is Newton County’s consistency in remaining one of the top sites for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, in the state of Mississippi.

“We got involved in that 14 years ago. Part of the PBIS model is that we want kids to display positive behavior. That’s modeled by everybody on campus, from cafeteria workers to bus drivers, teachers, and assistant teachers. So that is modeled how we interact with each other in a kind manner. What our hope is that’s carried out to our students and they display the same kindness to each other,” said Newton County Elementary Principal, Jason Roberson.

But what does it mean to be kind?

“To be kind means to be friendly to others. To be kind is to be kind to others. To be kind means helping them,” said Newton County Elementary students.

The “Choose Kindness” grant promotes showing appreciation, offering help, being friendly, and reaching out. Something students at Newton County know all too well.

“I asked somebody if she wanted to play with us. I think it made her feel proud and I feel, like, excited,” said 4th-grade student, Aeronia Donald.

And students are receiving certificates for their acts of service that follow the 4 pillars of “choosing kindness.” Newton County hopes to have all four of its pillars full of names.

Newton County Elementary said students earning the most certificates at the end of the year will be awarded a pizza party with the money from the “Choose Kindness” grant, which was for $2,000.

