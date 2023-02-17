Ross Collins Career and Technical Center celebrates Career Technical Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - February is a Career Technical Education Month where we celebrate the importance of career fields like business, health sciences, manufacturing and many others.

Educators and students at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center in Meridian hosted their first CTE Day to celebrate the awareness month.

Matt Johnson, the Director of CTE at Ross Collins, said success starts at Ross Collins for a lot of their students.

“Career and Technical education is extremely important. Our graduation rate among our 2-year completers is over 95 percent. Our attendance rate is high. Our students enjoy being here. Enjoy being in the building and learning a trade,” said Johnson.

Beth Hill, the Student Services Coordinator, said the school invited professionals from different industries to come speak to the students for CTE Day.

“This is the first time we have done this at Ross Collins and what we have done is, we’ve had our teachers invite different people from the community related to their program to come and talk the students about what the actual career may be like when they actually get there. They talk to them about not just the work itself but also the soft skills that are needed for the job,” said Hill.

Mary Nell Harrell, a student, said she is thankful to be able to learn these skills at an early age to give her a jump start in her career field.

Harrell believes listening to someone currently working in the field is beneficial.

“It’s kind of different because you get to come here and actually learn about something you might be interested in the future. Something you could actually have a career with, just learn that every day, and get more and more into as you go, especially in your early years in life, really helps throughout life. Right now, we have a realtor in our room talking about her job and its just kind of cool to see the real life situation,” said Harrell.

Ross Collins Career and Technical Center offers 13 completer programs ranging from welding, healthcare, automotive service, teacher academy, engineering and much more.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.