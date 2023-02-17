Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris

Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris.
Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris.(JJ Rocha | JJ Rocha)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s storms ripped across several Mississippi counties destroying numerous homes and leaving behind a trail of debris.

High winds destroyed a Smith County chicken house near Mize, leaving tin, wood, and other remnants strewn across the property.

No chickens were actually inside the building.

Smith County emergency-management officials say they’ve gotten no reports of injuries.

In Tippah County, in Northeast Mississippi, a few buildings in the town of Ripley also suffered damage.

One person was reportedly hurt in the storm and part of Highway 27 was closed overnight because of debris on the road.

Five homes suffered serious damage with 29 homes affected in all.

The storm also flipped and destroyed a mobile home in Lincoln County, east of Wesson.

Two people were inside, but they were not hurt.

The storm ripped the roofs off several other homes in the area, leaving debris in a nearby field.

Flash flooding was also reported in parts of Lincoln County.

The town of Smithville dodged a bullet after some people spotted a possible tornado on the north side of the Tennessee Tombigbee waterway.

That side of the waterway is mostly trees and gravel roads.

Many trees were left standing but some treetops were snapped off. Some big trees were uprooted and some roads were blocked.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Latest News

No rain for the weekend
Cold air moves in as the rain showers move out
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Governor proposes new infrastructure investments and site development efforts