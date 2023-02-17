Sunny and cooler weekend ahead

The frontal boundary has pushed through our area and left us with plenty of rain across Eastern...
The frontal boundary has pushed through our area and left us with plenty of rain across Eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama. We are going to be experiencing cooler temperatures behind that front as that will stick around into tomorrow as well.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The frontal boundary has pushed through our area and left us with plenty of rain across Eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama. We are going to be experiencing cooler temperatures behind that front as that will stick around into tomorrow as well.

Saturdays we will see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but our lows will be flirting with below-freezing temperatures before we warm up to temperatures well above average by next week.

Sunday we will see temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine and clouds will be sticking around.

You won’t need your rain gear this weekend but dress in layers on Saturday and enjoy the beautiful weather on Sunday.

