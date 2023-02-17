Terry Robinson

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Graveside services for Terry R. Robinson, 72, of Butler will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Brightwater Cemetery in Needham with Peggy Turner Tyson officiating.

Terry passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home in the Rock Springs Community. He was born August 3, 1950, in Butler, Alabama, to Samuel E. Robinson, Jr. and Beatrice Gunnels Robinson. He was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Survivors include his children, Brian M. Robinson (Kristin) and Grant S. Robinson; grandchildren, Caroline Robinson, Porter Robinson, and Matthew Robinson; brothers, Samuel E. Robinson, III and Sam Smith (Angie); and sisters, Virginia Graham (Jimmy), Kay Boykin (W.D.), Janet Kelley (Terry), and Cindy Kane.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

