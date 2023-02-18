Beautiful and chilly weather today

By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today is going to be an amazing day for all the activities downtown and across the area. It will be quite chilly and breezy with a light wind and highs sitting in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, our lows will stay above freezing as they will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s with plenty of clear skies that will be hanging around for the next couple of days.

Tomorrow we will see a gradual rise of temperatures that will continue to warm up into the start of next week so prepare to have a beautiful day with highs sitting in the mid to lower 60s.

You won’t need your rain gear until the middle part of next week.

Severe storms are possible on Wednesday into Wednesday evening with the greatest risk over the western and northern portions of the area. This possible severe weather event is several days away and forecast adjustments are likely. Please check back for updates.

