EV of Mississippi test drive event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -At MCC EV Mississippi and Mississippi Power brought the state’s largest electric vehicle car show and test drive event to Meridian.

The event featured a hybrid and electric vehicle car show with owners who are excited to discuss their real-world experiences with driving an electric vehicle.

We talked with the president of EV Mississippi Josh Hazel about the event.

“Mississippi has actually grown faster per capita with electric vehicle growth in the last few years so it’s coming everyone knows it’s coming and it’s going to be here in the future, and we are happy to be on the front end of that effort.”

Mississippi is currently above the national average when it comes to ownership of electric vehicles.

