Kemper County boys and girls basketball take Heidelberg down to the wire in round two of MHSAA playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Heidelberg Oilers hosted Kemper County’s girls and boys basketball on Friday night for round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Lady Oilers would start out hot against Kemper County, getting into the basket quickly and leading 23-12 at the end of the first quarter. But Kemper County would storm all the way back and take a two point lead heading into halftime.

The Wildcats and the Oilers would be tied 52-52 with less than a minute on the clock, but free throws would carry the Oilers to victory. Heidelberg advances winning 58-53. They will play Velma Jackson in the quarterfinals next Friday at Clinton High School.

The Kemper County boys went head to head with Heidelberg.

The Oilers would score their first three points off of free throws but Kemper County would start to get into their groove before long.

The Wildcats Lebron Johnson went on to score 37 points, his second game scoring 37 points this week.

Kemper County advances winning 65-60.

