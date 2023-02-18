Kemper County boys and girls basketball take Heidelberg down to the wire in round two of MHSAA playoffs

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Heidelberg Oilers hosted Kemper County’s girls and boys basketball on Friday night for round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Kemper County girls going head to head with Heidelberg tonight. The winner advances to the quarterfinals. We’ve got the highlights coming your way!@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/MTdOLTpI5a — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 18, 2023

The Lady Oilers would start out hot against Kemper County, getting into the basket quickly and leading 23-12 at the end of the first quarter. But Kemper County would storm all the way back and take a two point lead heading into halftime.

The Wildcats and the Oilers would be tied 52-52 with less than a minute on the clock, but free throws would carry the Oilers to victory. Heidelberg advances winning 58-53. They will play Velma Jackson in the quarterfinals next Friday at Clinton High School.

The Kemper County boys went head to head with Heidelberg.

The Kemper County boys lead Heidelberg 18-14 after the 1st quarter. @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/MVUkEvvV6Z — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 18, 2023

The Oilers would score their first three points off of free throws but Kemper County would start to get into their groove before long.

The Wildcats Lebron Johnson went on to score 37 points, his second game scoring 37 points this week.

Kemper County advances winning 65-60.

His name is Lebron for a reason… see the goat and the rest of the Wildcats in action at 10! 😎 https://t.co/tLYDYnS19D — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 18, 2023

