News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 17th, 2023

Tripp Morrow makes his second straight appearance and some high-flying highlights take the show.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Play #3: Lama Soccer’s Tripp Morrow sure can play soccer, this is his second appearance in a row! Morrow got the ball just past midfield and dribbled through a host of defenders before sneaking the ball past the keeper.

Play #2: Demondre’ Graham does it all himself. The Southeast Lauderdale baller had the ball at half-court before sprinting past his defender and slamming it down in front of three others.

Play #1: What’s better than one dunk? Two! Another Southeast Basketball player was owning the rim this week. Jaquavion Horner jumped the passing lane and got a steal and finished at the rim with authority.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road.
Driver dies from injuries in Wednesday night crash
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Latest News

Kemper County boys and girls basketball take Heidelberg down to the wire in round 2 of MHSAA...
Kemper County boys and girls basketball take Heidelberg down to the wire in round 2 of MHSAA playoff - clipped version
The Heidelberg girls advance to the quarterfinals beating Kemper County 58-53. The Kemper...
Kemper County boys and girls basketball take Heidelberg down to the wire in round two of MHSAA playoffs
The Panthers celebrate their victory
Quitman Girls move on to 4A Quarterfinals
Kanekoa Texeira will lead the M-Braves in 2023
M-Braves announce coaching staff for 2023 season