News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 17th, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)

Play #3: Lama Soccer’s Tripp Morrow sure can play soccer, this is his second appearance in a row! Morrow got the ball just past midfield and dribbled through a host of defenders before sneaking the ball past the keeper.

Play #2: Demondre’ Graham does it all himself. The Southeast Lauderdale baller had the ball at half-court before sprinting past his defender and slamming it down in front of three others.

Play #1: What’s better than one dunk? Two! Another Southeast Basketball player was owning the rim this week. Jaquavion Horner jumped the passing lane and got a steal and finished at the rim with authority.

