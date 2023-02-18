Quitman Girls move on to 4A Quarterfinals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Girl’s Basketball won a thriller against Bay High to move on to the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championship bracket.

The Panthers were down by one at the half but a strong third quarter saw Quitman up three going into the fourth. The Tigers would battle back through and get within one point with 30 seconds remaining. But, some clutch free throws by Aaliyah Nixon would be enough to secure the victory 27-24.

Nixon lead the way for the Panthers with 10 points and Audriana Harris was just behind her with nine.

The Panthers will play Mendenhall on Thursday for a chance at a semi-finals birth.

