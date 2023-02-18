Quitman Girls move on to 4A Quarterfinals

The Panthers celebrate their victory
The Panthers celebrate their victory(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Girl’s Basketball won a thriller against Bay High to move on to the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championship bracket.

The Panthers were down by one at the half but a strong third quarter saw Quitman up three going into the fourth. The Tigers would battle back through and get within one point with 30 seconds remaining. But, some clutch free throws by Aaliyah Nixon would be enough to secure the victory 27-24.

Nixon lead the way for the Panthers with 10 points and Audriana Harris was just behind her with nine.

The Panthers will play Mendenhall on Thursday for a chance at a semi-finals birth.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home
Rain will continue after severe risk ends
FIRST ALERT: Flooding remains a risk through early Friday
The crash happened in the 800 block of Hall Road.
Driver dies from injuries in Wednesday night crash
Weather guard up by 11am
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Latest News

Kanekoa Texeira will lead the M-Braves in 2023
M-Braves announce coaching staff for 2023 season
The 32nd All Scholastic Sports team starts with Thad Ransier, Lamar’s total package guy.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Thad Ransier
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest
Lamar's three sport student athlete, Thad Ransier, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Thad Ransier