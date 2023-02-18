Southeast’s Demondre Graham named 3A Mr. Basketball

Southeast Lauderdale's, Demondre Graham, hits lay up in the Tigers 57-40 win over Union.
Southeast Lauderdale's, Demondre Graham, hits lay up in the Tigers 57-40 win over Union.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association has selected Southeast Lauderdale’s, Demondre Graham, as the 2023 3A Mr. Basketball.

The MHSAA partners with C Spire to highlight and honor one Mr. Basketball and one Miss. Basketball in each classification.

Graham averages more than 22 points per game with 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds. He has been apart of the Tigers 21-4 overall record and will be playing in their game against Tylertown Saturday night. He’s also the Region 5-3A MVP and was selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game.

The committee also named Booneville’s Sa’niyah Cook as the 3A Miss. Basketball..

All Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners will be recognized during the 2023 MHSAA State Championships in the Mississippi Coliseum (March 2-4).

