A TSA officer stops passenger with loaded assault rifle in carry-on bag at New Orleans International airport
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A TSA officer at Armstrong International stopped a passenger with this rifle and ammo from taking it on a flight headed for Houston earlier this week.
A Jefferson Parish deputy assigned to the airport took control of the firearm and 163 rounds of ammunition.
TSA says the traveler was a 52-year-old man from Jefferson, who now faces a civil penalty from the TSA that could be as much as $15,000.
TSA reminds travelers that firearms must be in checked bags, declared and adequately packed, and unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case.
