Battle for the Texas hospital 159th reenactment

The Battle of Texas hospital is dedicated to bringing you the history and heritage of east...
The Battle of Texas hospital is dedicated to bringing you the history and heritage of east central Mississippi during the American Civil War.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today out in Quitman hundreds gathered to keep history alive for their annual reenactment.

The Battle of Texas hospital is dedicated to bringing you the history and heritage of east central Mississippi during the American Civil War.

We talked with the event organizer Jerry D. Mason about the importance to the community around us.

“Well a lot is learning the history and if you do not learn from your mistakes then you are doomed to repeat it and this here is to help the community, help the reenactors  and we like to teach people how it was back in the day through the battles and our campsites.”

They do plan on hosting their 160th-anniversary battle next year.

