GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Chris Eugene Boyce
Chris Eugene Boyce(GoFundMe - Chris Boyce Killed in Mississippi Mass Shooting)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A family set up a GoFundMe page after a gunman killed their loved one in Tate County on February 17.

Richard Crum, 52, allegedly shot and killed Chris Eugene Boyce and five other people at three different locations in the Arkabutla community.

Boyce’s family is raising money to help pay for his funeral and memorial service. His younger sister Jaclyn described him as “dependable, loyal, hard-working, and practical.”

She says her oldest brother cared deeply for his family and showed unwavering support to his children and grandchildren.

“For those that want to show support and sympathy to the family during this time, we ask that money be put toward his funeral and memorial arrangements,” Jaclyn said on the GoFundMe post. “This was a very unexpected event and will be a heavy financial burden to bear. We greatly appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and generosity.”

She says any excess funds will go to Boyce’s daughter and one-year-old grandchild.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

