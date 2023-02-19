Hinds Community College in Utica Address’ School Closing’ rumors

Local as well as state officials and even Congressman Bennie Thompson voiced concerns over rumors that Hinds Community College Utica Campus was closing
By Christopher Fields
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We have to work hard at not allowing history to repeat itself because things have a way of creeping back,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson. “So I’m here to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.”

Locals, as well as state officials and even Congressman Thompson, voiced concerns over rumors that Hinds Community College Utica Campus was closing.

“You have to talk to the parents who send their children here,” the Congressman said. “You have to talk to the patrons who support this institution to give them the confidence that all is well.”

The meeting comes after weeks of speculation, confusion, and concern.

“It was a deep concern for the community about this campus being open,” said Adana Burks, who attended the campus meeting. “This is the pillar of our community, and we need those kids to come down here and go to school to keep this college going.”

With a packed-out auditorium, they came to hear from Hinds Community College President Dr. Stephen Vacik about the future of the Utica campus.

“The Hinds Community college slash Stephen Vacik is closing and selling the Utica Campus. That is NOT true,” President Vacik said.

He also says if the school was closing, the decision would not be left up to him but the board of trustees.

“I think people just hear certain things, and half-truths become mistruths, and so I think the key is making sure when we hear these rumors, we confront them with the truth, and so hopefully, today, we will be able to put some of that aside,” said President Vacik.

Many in this group are now breathing a sigh of relief after today’s meeting.

“So to hear these rumors are out the door and out of the bag is a relief to me,” said Burks.

