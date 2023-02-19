Mississippi St. seizes control in OT to sink Ole Miss 69-61

Mississippi State forward Tyler Stevenson, right, and forward Tolu Smith (1) celebrate after...
Mississippi State forward Tyler Stevenson, right, and forward Tolu Smith (1) celebrate after scoring and drawing a foul from a TCU player during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Cameron Matthews also scored 17 points and Mississippi State beat Mississippi 69-61 in an offensive scrum in overtime on Saturday.

Dashawn Davis scored 12 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 10 for Mississippi State (18-9, 6-8 SEC) which overcame 19 turnovers shooting 18 for 21 from the foul line.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 20 points for Ole Miss (10-17, 2-12), Matthew Murrell scored 15 points though struggled shooting 4 for 17 and Myles Burns scored 10 with a career-high seven steals. Burns’ defensive effort was the second-highest steals total in program history. Five other former players equaled the feat. Gerald Glass (1988) and Eric Laird (1983) share the record with eight.

The Bulldogs shot 16.7% (3 for 18) from 3-point range while Ole Miss shot 13.6% (3 for 22) from deep. The long ball was so hard to come by that Jeffries inadvertently ricocheted one in off the corner of the backboard with the shot clock expiring with 3:25 left in overtime for a 61-56 Bulldogs lead.

Mississippi State made all four shot attempts and all four foul shots in the extra session and never trailed in overtime.

Smith made a layup with 29 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 56-all for Mississippi State. Eric Reed Jr. came up with a block on Murrell who lost his footing on his jump-shot attempt trying for the win.

Mississippi plays at Missouri on Tuesday. Ole Miss travels to play Auburn on Wednesday.

